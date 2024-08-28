Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

