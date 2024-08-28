Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,798,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

