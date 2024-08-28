ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Laidlaw started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02.
About ABIVAX Société Anonyme
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
