ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Laidlaw started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

