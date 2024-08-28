abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.35 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 151.35 ($2.00). Approximately 2,762,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,747,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.55 ($2.02).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.29, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 8,823.53%.

In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,816.67). In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,816.67). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £183,042.86 ($241,385.81). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

