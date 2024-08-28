Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of AGRPY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Absa Group has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.02.
About Absa Group
