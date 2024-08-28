ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

