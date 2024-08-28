Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,529 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $468.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

