Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Critical Contrast

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $30,000.00 4.04 -$8.17 million N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 37.56 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aclarion has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 507.29%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

Aclarion beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

(Get Free Report)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.