Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of 155.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

