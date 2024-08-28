ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACSAY opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

