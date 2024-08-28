ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Vikas Mehta Sells 145,928 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 145,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $2,730,312.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,728.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $161,267.95.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

