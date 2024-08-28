Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 245.8% in August

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

