ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

