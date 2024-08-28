ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.