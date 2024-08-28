ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Sells 236,889 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -867.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,400,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

