ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

