Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

NYSE:AAP opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

