Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 620.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AVIFY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1094 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

