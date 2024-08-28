Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in August

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advantest has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.