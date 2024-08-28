Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.94.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

