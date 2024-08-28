Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.94.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
