AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY25 guidance at $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.490 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $93.94 and a 52-week high of $224.00.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVAV
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.