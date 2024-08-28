AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY25 guidance at $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.490 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $93.94 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

