AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $185.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,601. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

