Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 32.4 %
AEZS opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.