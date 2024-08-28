Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 635.6% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of AFGVF opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
