Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 635.6% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.