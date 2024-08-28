Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 282,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 637,748 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,078,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

