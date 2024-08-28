Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in August

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.09. Agronomics has a 52-week low of 0.06 and a 52-week high of 0.17.
About Agronomics
