AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

