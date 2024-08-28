AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 97,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 244,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a negative net margin of 16,123.32%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
