AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 97,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 244,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a negative net margin of 16,123.32%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. ( NYSE:AIM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

