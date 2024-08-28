Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Air China Price Performance

AIRYY stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

