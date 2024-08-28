Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Hsbc Global Res raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

