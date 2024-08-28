Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Air T Stock Down 1.8 %
AIRTP opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.
About Air T
