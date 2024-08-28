Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Down 7.8%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

