Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head to Head Review

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 16.12% 15.02% 7.10% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.93 billion 3.92 $547.63 million $4.02 25.12 MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 11 1 2.63 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MJ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

