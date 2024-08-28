Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 299.0% in August

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Akanda Trading Down 0.8 %
AKAN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Akanda has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
Akanda Company Profile
