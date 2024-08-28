Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in August

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

