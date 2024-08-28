AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
About AKITA Drilling
