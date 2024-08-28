AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

