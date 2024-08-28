Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $95,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

