Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
