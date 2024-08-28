Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

