Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Ramos Sells 9,476 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 293.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.