Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albany International were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Albany International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 688,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 598,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after buying an additional 36,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

