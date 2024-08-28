Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Aldebaran Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

