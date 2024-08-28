Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,048% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $28.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.
Insider Activity at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.