Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.93. 6,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 2,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

