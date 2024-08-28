Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in August

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

