Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in August

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.39.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.