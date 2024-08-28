Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 281,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

