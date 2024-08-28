Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion.

ATD stock opened at C$79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$68.93 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATD. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

