Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Alliant Energy worth $105,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

