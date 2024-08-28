Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

