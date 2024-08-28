Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the July 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.62.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.