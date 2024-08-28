Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of Yum China worth $109,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

YUMC stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

