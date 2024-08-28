Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $95,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

